Investors in Gentrack Group (NZSE:GTK) have unfortunately lost 67% over the last three years

Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. In that time, the share price dropped 68%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Gentrack Group moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Gentrack Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Gentrack Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gentrack Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

