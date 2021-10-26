Investors in Gentrack Group (NZSE:GTK) have unfortunately lost 70% over the last three years

Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Regrettably, the share price slid 71% in that period. So it is really good to see an improvement. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Gentrack Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Gentrack Group saw its revenue shrink by 0.1% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 20% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gentrack Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gentrack Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Gentrack Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

