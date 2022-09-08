Investors in Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) have unfortunately lost 33% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 19%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 26% in three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 6.3% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

View our latest analysis for Gilat Satellite Networks

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Gilat Satellite Networks managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Gilat Satellite Networks shareholders are down 33% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Gilat Satellite Networks , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share. What’s my next move?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight inflation "for as long as it takes" but also noted "risks associated with overtightening."

  • A Cheap Opportunity in the LNG Market

    This stock looks cheap compared to the value of its assets

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Dividend stocks are an underrated wealth-building tool. It's easy to dismiss an investment that pays you 2% to 4% each year, but these little building blocks of passive income can be powerful over time. You might not have known that reinvested dividends and compounding have contributed 84% of the S&P 500's total returns since 1960.

  • 'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

    A development official said St. Louis won a competitive search to keep and expand the factory. It and an entertainment proposal farther north "will continue to transform our riverfront, bring training and quality job opportunities to the citizens of St. Louis and invest in the revitalization of North City," he said.

  • 3 Highly-Ranked Stocks Income Investors Can't Ignore

    In addition to steep dividend payouts, all three stocks sport a strong Zacks Rank, telling us that business is fruitful and their near-term earnings outlook is bright.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies.Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both July and August, a first for two consecutive months, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The momentum has started building since the Federal Reserve kicked off its tightening cycle in Marc

  • Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

  • These 3 stock market benchmarks nailed the dot-com bubble in 2000. Here’s what they’re saying now.

    In early July, I wrote that, from the long-run perspective of a value investor, stocks seemed cheap. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 10% during the next five weeks, before falling back to near where it was in early July. Let’s revisit the question, again from the perspective of a value investor, this time using three benchmarks I’ve described in earlier MarketWatch columns.

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.