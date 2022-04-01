Investors in Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) have made a decent return of 99% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 63% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 18% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Gilat Satellite Networks made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Gilat Satellite Networks' revenue has actually been trending down at about 9.7% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 10% per year over that time. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. Of course, a closer look at the bottom line - and any available analyst forecasts - could reveal an opportunity (if they point to future growth).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Gilat Satellite Networks' TSR for the last 5 years was 99%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, Gilat Satellite Networks shareholders lost 18% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Gilat Satellite Networks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

