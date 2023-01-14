Investors in Givex (TSE:GIVX) from a year ago are still down 33%, even after 17% gain this past week

Givex Corp. (TSE:GIVX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last week. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 33% in one year, under-performing the market.

While the last year has been tough for Givex shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Givex didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Givex saw its revenue grow by 20%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 33%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Givex will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Givex shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock flat over the last three months, the market now seems fairly ambivalent about the business. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Givex (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

