Investors in Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) have made a favorable return of 44% over the past year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), which saw its share price increase 36% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 30% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 27% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Global Self Storage grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the Global Self Storage's share price. It seems far more likely that the 9.6% boost to the revenue over the last year, is making the difference. After all, it's not necessarily a bad thing if a business sacrifices profits today in pursuit of profit tomorrow (metaphorically speaking).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Global Self Storage has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Global Self Storage stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Global Self Storage the TSR over the last 1 year was 44%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Global Self Storage shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Global Self Storage has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

