Investors in Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) from a year ago are still down 43%, even after 30% gain this past week

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 30% in just one week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 43% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the last year has been tough for Gogoro shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Gogoro

Given that Gogoro didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Gogoro saw its revenue grow by 19%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 43%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Gogoro stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Gogoro shareholders are down 43% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 45% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Gogoro you should know about.

Story continues

We will like Gogoro better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.