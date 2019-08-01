Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.'s (BME:LOG) 5.9% Dividend Yield?

Today we'll take a closer look at Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (BME:LOG) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With a five-year payment history and a 5.9% yield, many investors probably find Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 93% of Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. With a payout ratio this high, we'd say its dividend is not well covered by earnings. This may be fine if earnings are growing, but it might not take much of a downturn for the dividend to come under pressure.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Last year, Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

With a strong net cash balance, Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings has been paying a dividend for the past five years. Its most recent annual dividend was €1.12 per share, effectively flat on its first payment five years ago.

It's good to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth, anyway. We're not that enthused by this.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? It's not great to see that Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings's have fallen at approximately 9.4% over the past five years. If earnings continue to decline, the dividend may come under pressure. Every investor should make an assessment of whether the company is taking steps to stabilise the situation.