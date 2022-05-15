Investors in Green Rise Foods (CVE:GRF) from a year ago are still down 33%, even after 13% gain this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Green Rise Foods Inc. (CVE:GRF) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 33% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Green Rise Foods shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Green Rise Foods wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Green Rise Foods increased its revenue by 15%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 33%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Green Rise Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 7.1% in the last year, Green Rise Foods shareholders might be miffed that they lost 33%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 15% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Green Rise Foods (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

