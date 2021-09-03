Investors grow wary as stocks hit new highs

The floor of the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen after the close of trading in New York
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·4 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are girding their portfolios for potential stock market volatility, even as equities hover near fresh highs after logging seven straight months of gains.

Utilities are the S&P 500's best-performing sector so far this quarter with a 10.2% gain. They have been followed by other popular destinations for nervous investors, including real estate and healthcare.

In derivatives markets, the gap in price between the front month Cboe Volatility Index futures contract and the VIX index itself is higher than it has been about 85% of the time over the last five years. This suggests some investors expect the calm in stocks to give way to more pronounced price swings in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc - viewed as havens during uncertain times - have outperformed most G10 currencies this quarter.

"It's been a year of positive market returns, but it's a bull market which has pretty defensive undertones," said Saira Malik, head of global equities at money manager Nuveen Investments.

The demand for downside protection illustrates a conundrum that has bedeviled investors at various times during the market's post-pandemic surge.

Ultra-low yields on fixed income have left few alternatives to equities, and betting against stocks has been a disastrous strategy in the last year-and-a-half.

Stocks demonstrated their resilience on Friday, when the S&P appeared to shrug off a big miss on August U.S. employment data, as some market participants bet a weaker economy could undercut the case for the Federal Reserve to unwind its market-supportive easy money policies in coming months. The benchmark index is up 20.4% this year.

At the same time, many have grown antsy in a market that has gone 292 calendar days without a decline of 5% or more, nearly three times the average since World War II, according to data from CFRA's Sam Stovall. Rising valuations, ebbing economic growth and signs of speculative excess have only added to their concerns.

"It's been a wonderful ride for U.S. equities ... but moving forward we think it is going to be a little bit of a different picture," said David Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy and research and partner at Aspiriant, which manages about $14.5 billion.

Concerns over equity valuations have prompted Grecsek to take profits in some of his equity positions and shift some money into non-U.S. stocks, including emerging markets.

The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio on a forward 12-month basis stands at 21.3, a 35% premium to its 20-year average, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Investors next week will be keeping an eye on quarterly results from video game retailer GameStop Corp, whose wild ride this year put a spotlight on retail investors' mania for so-called meme stocks that some say is one sign of irrational exuberance in markets.

On the macro front, next week's U.S. August producer price index data could provide some clues on how inflation is shaping up after July showed the largest annual increase in over a decade.

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus continuing hindering growth, "a lot of investors are seeing maybe some headwinds and positioning more defensively," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley in the past week cut their view on third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product to a gain of 2.9%, from a 6.5% increase.

Some of the flows into defensive sectors may have more to do with investors hunting for yield rather than worries over an impending market crash.

The S&P 500 Utilities index sports a yield of about 3%, while the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note stood at around 1.33% on Friday.

"The wall of worry does loom on the horizon ... but the main reason defensive (stocks) are holding up relatively well is because of the income stream attached to them," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Sandven, Nuveen's Malik and Baird's Mayfield all remain bullish on stocks, despite the market's defensive undertone.

History may be on their side: the S&P has held on to a double-digit annual gain in eight of the last 10 years that it rose by 20% or more in the period from January through August, as it has in 2021, according to a report from BofA Global Research. The exceptions were 1929 and 1987, which were both marked by historic market crashes.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Broken Ice Cream Machine Problem Is So Messy, the FTC Is Investigating

    A Wall Street Journal report says the Federal Trade Commission has questions for franchise owners who've tried to correct problems with soft-serve machines themselves.

  • Costco Just Brought Back This Famous Fall Bakery Item & Shoppers Are Already Stocking Up

    You know what it means when the air starts to get chilly in the morning and the first leaves start to hit the ground — ’tis the season for everything pumpkin spice, and let us not forget where that delicious flavor originated: pumpkin pie itself! And one of our — and your — favorite places […]

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • How 2 Physicians Built Retirement Wealth in Real Estate Through a 1031 Exchange

    A brother-sister team amassed millions in rental properties, but when life got too busy, they were shocked at the tax bill they’d owe if they sold. Their solution? A 1031 Exchange and a Delaware Statutory Trust.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.69, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day.

  • Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

    Kudos to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for its decision to acquire Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL). The small biotech's cancer pipeline is a great fit for Pfizer. Trillium's candidates could begin contributing to Pfizer's growth in the second half of the decade, just when the big drugmaker will need a boost due to patent expirations for several of its top drugs.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Fell 15.9% in August (and Another 11% So Far This Month)

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) plunged 15.9% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lucid Group was not alone, though, as several EV stocks saw some correction last month. Most EV stocks have lately seen some correction, attributed to quite a few factors.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • The biggest DeFi exchange is being investigated by the SEC, report says

    "These platforms - whether in the decentralized or centralized finance space - are implicated by the securities laws," SEC chief Gary Gensler said.

  • 3 Offbeat Cannabis Stocks Investors Should Consider

    Because the potential of the marijuana industry is so enormous, it's easy to get blinded by the largest players in the space thinking they will command the field and generate the best returns. Enterprising investors might want to take a different tack, looking beyond the big names for the best growth opportunities. Precisely because the cannabis industry is so wide open at the moment, today's big deals could be tomorrow's has-beens, and MariMed (OTC: MRMD), Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF), and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) could be the real cannabis winners.