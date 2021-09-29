Investors in H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) have made a notable return of 63% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) share price is up 55% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 30% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 3.0% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for H&R Block

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year H&R Block grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 255%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 55% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on H&R Block, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.23.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that H&R Block has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think H&R Block will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for H&R Block the TSR over the last 1 year was 63%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that H&R Block has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - H&R Block has 5 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course H&R Block may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.