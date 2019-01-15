Investors In Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (HKG:3626) Should Consider This Data

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Recently, Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (HKG:3626) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 4.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 72%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 3626 one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has a yield of 4.7%, which is on the low-side for Packaging stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

