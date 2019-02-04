Should Investors Be Happy About Datalex plc’s (ISE:DLE) Cash Levels?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you are currently a shareholder in Datalex plc (ISE:DLE), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, DLE is currently valued at €76m. Today we will examine DLE’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Datalex has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Datalex’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

The business reinvests all its cash profits as well as borrows more money, to maintain and grow the company. This leads to a negative FCF, as well as negative FCF yield, in which case is not a very useful measure.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Datalex?

Does Datalex’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow going forward. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 55%, ramping up from its current levels of US$14m to US$22m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, DLE is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 21% next year, to 28% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Datalex to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is DLE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DLE is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Datalex’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

