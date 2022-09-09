Investors in Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have made a decent return of 44% over the past five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) share price is up 26% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.8%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Haynes International moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Haynes International share price is up 9.9% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 75% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 3.2% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Haynes International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Haynes International stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Haynes International, it has a TSR of 44% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Haynes International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.1% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 8% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Haynes International better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Haynes International (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

