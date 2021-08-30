Investors in Hearts and Minds Investments (ASX:HM1) have made a return of 25% over the past year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) share price is up 22%, but that's less than the broader market return. We'll need to follow Hearts and Minds Investments for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Hearts and Minds Investments

Because Hearts and Minds Investments made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Hearts and Minds Investments saw its revenue shrink by 18%. The lacklustre gain of 22% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Hearts and Minds Investments' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Hearts and Minds Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Hearts and Minds Investments' TSR, at 25% is higher than its share price return of 22%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Hearts and Minds Investments shareholders have gained 25% for the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 29%. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hearts and Minds Investments (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Hearts and Minds Investments is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

