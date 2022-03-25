Investors who have held Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) share price is down 22% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 9.2%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 8.5% in three years.

The recent uptick of 3.7% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Biogen had to report a 58% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 22% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.2% in the last year, Biogen shareholders lost 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Biogen you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

