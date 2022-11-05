Investors who have held Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 36% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 15% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

See our latest analysis for Marks Electrical Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Marks Electrical Group had to report a 43% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 36% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Marks Electrical Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 35% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 9.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock flat over the last three months, the market now seems fairly ambivalent about the business. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marks Electrical Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Marks Electrical Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

Of course Marks Electrical Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here