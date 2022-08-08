Investors in High Tide (CVE:HITI) have unfortunately lost 77% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame High Tide Inc. (CVE:HITI) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 77% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 69% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for High Tide

High Tide wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, High Tide increased its revenue by 99%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 77% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on High Tide's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

High Tide shareholders are down 77% for the year, but the broader market is up 0.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 19% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with High Tide , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here