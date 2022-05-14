Investors in Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) have unfortunately lost 26% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 27%. That's well below the market decline of 0.08%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 0.9% in the last three years. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Hikma Pharmaceuticals had to report a 0.2% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 27% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.24.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.08% in the twelve months, Hikma Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 26% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

