Investors in HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) have made a enviable return of 603% over the past five years

Some HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 54% over the last three months. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 603% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, HIVE Blockchain Technologies became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

HIVE Blockchain Technologies shareholders are down 59% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 48% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HIVE Blockchain Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that HIVE Blockchain Technologies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

