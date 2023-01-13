Investors Holding Back On MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about MMS Ventures Berhad's (KLSE:MMSV) P/E ratio of 13.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

MMS Ventures Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Check out our latest analysis for MMS Ventures Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on MMS Ventures Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like MMS Ventures Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 34%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 82% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that MMS Ventures Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From MMS Ventures Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

Our examination of MMS Ventures Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with MMS Ventures Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of MMS Ventures Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here