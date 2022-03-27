Investors in Hornby (LON:HRN) have unfortunately lost 21% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) share price is down 21% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 5.8%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 7.9% in three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that Hornby's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last twelve months, Hornby increased its revenue by 14%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 21% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.8% in the last year, Hornby shareholders lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hornby better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hornby that you should be aware of.

