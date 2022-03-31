Investors in Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) have unfortunately lost 66% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 66% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Hyperfine because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 51% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Hyperfine didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Hyperfine increased its revenue by 409%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 66% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.8% in the last year, Hyperfine shareholders might be miffed that they lost 66%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 51%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hyperfine that you should be aware of.

