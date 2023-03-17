Investors in Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) have made a solid return of 261% over the past three years

Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 100% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Icon Offshore Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Icon Offshore Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Icon Offshore Berhad will grow revenue in the future.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Icon Offshore Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Icon Offshore Berhad's TSR, at 261% is higher than its share price return of 100%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Icon Offshore Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 15% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Icon Offshore Berhad (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

But note: Icon Offshore Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

