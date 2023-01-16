Investors ignore increasing losses at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) as stock jumps 21% this past week

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) share price is up 57% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 37% (ignoring dividends).

Since the stock has added US$225m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Aurinia Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Aurinia Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 77% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 9%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 54% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

