Investors ignore increasing losses at Camplify Holdings (ASX:CHL) as stock jumps 14% this past week

It hasn't been the best quarter for Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 34%.

Since it's been a strong week for Camplify Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Camplify Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Camplify Holdings grew its revenue by 110% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 34% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Camplify Holdings. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Camplify Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Camplify Holdings shareholders have gained 34% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 21% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Camplify Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

