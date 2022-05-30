Investors ignore increasing losses at Valaris (NYSE:VAL) as stock jumps 7.6% this past week

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) share price has soared 157% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 48% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We'll need to follow Valaris for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Check out our latest analysis for Valaris

Valaris isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Valaris actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 2.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 157% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Valaris' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Valaris boasts a total shareholder return of 157% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 48% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Valaris , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.