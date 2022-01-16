Investors in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) have made a impressive return of 113% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA) share price is 113% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 15% in thirty days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies' revenue trended up 25% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 29% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a tough year, with a total loss of 56%, against a market gain of about 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

