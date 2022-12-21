Investors Interested In Analog Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADI) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.4x Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Analog Devices as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Analog Devices' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 51%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 47% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.2% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Analog Devices is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Analog Devices' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

