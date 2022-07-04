Investors Interested In Skillcast Group plc's (LON:SKL) Earnings

Skillcast Group plc's (LON:SKL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Skillcast Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Skillcast Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 59% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 89% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 41% per year during the coming three years according to the sole analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Skillcast Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Skillcast Group's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Skillcast Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

