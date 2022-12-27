Investors Interested In Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG's (ETR:O2D) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 39.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Telefónica Deutschland Holding's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 22%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 32% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 13% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Telefónica Deutschland Holding is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Telefónica Deutschland Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Telefónica Deutschland Holding that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Telefónica Deutschland Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

