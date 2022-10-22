Investors in Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) have unfortunately lost 36% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) share price is down 36% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 23%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Janus International Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.8% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Janus International Group had to report a 27% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 36% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Janus International Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Janus International Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 36% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Janus International Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Janus International Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

