Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 34%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was able to grow EPS by 98% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 34% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Jardine Cycle & Carriage as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.07.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, it has a TSR of 40% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Jardine Cycle & Carriage has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

