Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 34%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was able to grow EPS by 98% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 34% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Jardine Cycle & Carriage as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.07.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Jardine Cycle & Carriage has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, it has a TSR of 40% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Jardine Cycle & Carriage has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Health Spending Grew to $4.3 Trillion in 2021

    As the Covid-19 pandemic wore on last year, U.S. health care spending grew 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or nearly $13,000 per person, according to a new analysis by Medicare actuaries published online in the journal Health Affairs. The increase was far smaller than the 10.3% jump seen in 2020, when the virus first exploded across the country, and the annual report highlights how health spending changed as the disruptive effects of the pandemic — and the massive emergency response — began to fade. “Thr

  • Why Africa is facing its worst hunger crisis yet

    STORY: Africa is facing a food crisis that is bigger and more complex than it has ever seen before.That's according to diplomats and aid workers... who say the situation has worsened in the past year.Conflict and climate change are the main culprits.Nadifa Abdi Isak had to bring her malnourished daughters to a hospital in Mogadishu. She and her family set off on foot to the capital... in hopes of escaping the drought that ravaged their town. The journey took 12 days.She says three of her children were anemic and needed blood transfusions.A nurse told her 42 other children had already been checked into the emergency unit that day from hunger.There were 57 the day before that.Half a million children's lives are at risk from a looming famine in Somalia, according to the UN -- more than anywhere else in the world.It also says one in five Africans -- a record 278 million people -- were already facing hunger in 2021...But warns the peak of the hunger crisis hasn't been seen yet. East Africa has missed four consecutive rainy seasons - the worst drought in decades.While on the other side of the continent - West Africa has been hit by flooding - after historic rainfall.Heavy debt burdens following the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect livelihoods - while rising prices and the war in Ukraine have made things worse.Regional director of UNICEF - Rania Dagash.“The fundamental issue in Somalia and in the Horn at the moment is a climate-induced crisis, right, it’s drought, but where the effects of the Ukraine crisis come in is that the food prices and fuel prices and others are hiked up to a point where we need more resources to secure what we would have secured before, we need a lot more.”Conflicts are also worsening across the continent.It's long been a driver of hunger - forcing people from their homes, livelihoods and farms - while making it dangerous to deliver assistance.The number of displaced people in Africa has tripled over the past decade to a record 36 million in 2022, according to the U.N.That represents almost half the displaced people in the world.

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race Moves to MTV for Season 15 and Casts Twin TikTok Stars Sugar and Spice

    16 queens will compete for the title of "Next Drag Superstar" this January, and for the show's largest prize ever: $200,000

  • A Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SGX:BDR) insider increased their holdings by 11% last year

    From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited's ( SGX:BDR ) during the...

  • Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths

    One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K

    Over the past week, the correlation between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.

  • Russia discusses debt, energy stability with Venezuela

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia. Novak, who is also in charge of Moscow's ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited as part of an inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, a Novak spokesperson said earlier.

  • Eight charged in $114 million pump-and-dump stock scheme on Discord and Twitter

    Eight men have been charged over a $114 million stock manipulation scheme orchestrated through Discord and Twitter.

  • Twitter conveniently reveals a location sharing policy amid Elonjet controversy

    Sharing another person's 'live location' on Twitter is now prohibited.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    Looking for a large passive income stream? This energy stock provides it without the risks associated with oil prices.

  • Binance Customer Withdrawals Exceed $3 Billion in 24 Hours

    The exchange saw a total net outflow of over $3.6 billion in the past week as crypto firms and users pulled out funds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange

    FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said the bankrupt crypto exchange went on a $5 billion "spending binge" and made loans of over $1 billion to insiders.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • 1 Superb Stock Down 84% That's Set to Soar Next Year

    DocuSign is dealing with an entirely different world than the one that boosted its business at the height of the pandemic.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio