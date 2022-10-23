Investors in Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) have made a enviable return of 539% over the past three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL), which saw its share price soar 539% in three years. In the last week shares have slid back 4.2%. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Kaival Brands Innovations Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group's revenue trended up 7.6% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 86% each year over that time. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Kaival Brands Innovations Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 26%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 23%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 86% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (4 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

