Investors in Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) have unfortunately lost 16% over the last year

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) share price is down 16% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 20%. Because Karat Packaging hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 17% in the same timeframe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Karat Packaging share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Karat Packaging's revenue is actually up 28% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Karat Packaging will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Karat Packaging shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 16%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 20%. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 13% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Karat Packaging (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

