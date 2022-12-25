Investors in Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) have unfortunately lost 60% over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) share price up 18% in a single quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 65% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Kimlun Corporation Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 28% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 19% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Kimlun Corporation Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kimlun Corporation Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.1% in the twelve months, Kimlun Corporation Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 0.5% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Kimlun Corporation Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

