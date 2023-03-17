Investors in Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) have made a fantastic return of 490% over the past five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) shares for the last five years, while they gained 481%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. We note the stock price is up 1.6% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Kinsale Capital Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 42% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 42% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Kinsale Capital Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Kinsale Capital Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 490%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kinsale Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 43% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kinsale Capital Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Kinsale Capital Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

