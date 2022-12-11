Investors in Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN) have unfortunately lost 32% over the last three years

Over the last month the Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 32%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 32% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Klingelnberg didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Klingelnberg's revenue dropped 24% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 10% per year is hardly undeserved. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Klingelnberg shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 7.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -13%. The one-year return is also not as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has begun to stabilize, though the recent returns are hardly impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Klingelnberg has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

