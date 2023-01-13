Investors in Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) have made a return of 15% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) shareholders have seen the share price rise 13% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (4.5%, not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's revenue trended up 33% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 4% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 1.3% received by Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -1.4%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 0.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

