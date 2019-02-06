What Should Investors Know About Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (STO:ALFA) Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In September 2018, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 14% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 0.6%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of kr3.0b, we can expect this to reach kr3.4b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Alfa Laval’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Alfa Laval in the longer term?

The view from 12 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of ALFA’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

OM:ALFA Future Profit February 6th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.8% based on the most recent earnings level of kr3.0b to the final forecast of kr4.0b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of SEK14.02 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SEK7.09. In 2022, ALFA’s profit margin will have expanded from 8.4% to 9.1%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Alfa Laval, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Alfa Laval worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Alfa Laval is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Alfa Laval? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



