What Investors Should Know About ALM Equity AB (publ)’s (STO:ALM) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like ALM Equity AB (publ) (STO:ALM), with a market cap of kr1.8b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ALM here.

How much cash does ALM generate through its operations?

ALM has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from kr2.8b to kr1.9b – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, ALM’s cash and short-term investments stands at kr458m for investing into the business. Moreover, ALM has generated cash from operations of kr2.0b in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 103%, indicating that ALM’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ALM’s case, it is able to generate 1.03x cash from its debt capital.

Can ALM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of kr1.6b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of kr5.4b, leading to a 3.36x current account ratio. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

OM:ALM Historical Debt February 15th 19 More

Is ALM’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 77%, ALM can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if ALM’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ALM, the ratio of 4.72x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ALM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although ALM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ALM has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research ALM Equity to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALM’s outlook. Valuation: What is ALM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALM is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



