What Should Investors Know About Attendo AB (publ)’s (STO:ATT) Future?

Looking at Attendo AB (publ)’s (STO:ATT) earnings update on 31 December 2018, analysts seem extremely confident, as a 64% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the historical 5-year average growth rate of 14%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of kr321m, we can expect this to reach kr526m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Attendo. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Attendo perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering ATT is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ATT, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 25% based on the most recent earnings level of kr321m to the final forecast of kr771m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of SEK4.72 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SEK2. With a current profit margin of 2.9%, this movement will result in a margin of 5.4% by 2022.

