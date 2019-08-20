What Should Investors Know About AusNet Services Ltd's (ASX:AST) Growth?

In March 2019, AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 4.3% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$254m, we should see this rise to AU$265m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for AusNet Services. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from AusNet Services in the longer term?

The view from 9 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for AST, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of AU$254m and the final forecast of AU$286m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for AST’s earnings is 4.1%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.078 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.070. Margins are currently sitting at 14%, which is expected to expand to 14% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For AusNet Services, there are three key aspects you should further research:

