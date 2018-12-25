What Investors Should Know About Automated Systems Holdings Limited’s (HKG:771) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Automated Systems Holdings Limited (HKG:771), with a market cap of HK$733m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? IT companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 771 here.

How does 771’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

771 has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$592m to HK$487m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$298m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, 771 has generated HK$110m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 23%, indicating that 771’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 771’s case, it is able to generate 0.23x cash from its debt capital.

Can 771 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 771’s HK$780m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$968m, leading to a 1.24x current account ratio. Generally, for IT companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:771 Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Does 771 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 43% of equity, 771 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if 771’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 771, the ratio of 6.94x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although 771’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 771’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Automated Systems Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

