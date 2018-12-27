What Investors Should Know About B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited’s (NSE:BLKASHYAP) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited (NSE:BLKASHYAP) with its market cap of ₹4.7b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into BLKASHYAP here.

How does BLKASHYAP’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

BLKASHYAP has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ₹7.4b to ₹6.0b , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, BLKASHYAP currently has ₹117m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, BLKASHYAP has produced cash from operations of ₹1.2b during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 19%, signalling that BLKASHYAP’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BLKASHYAP’s case, it is able to generate 0.19x cash from its debt capital.

Can BLKASHYAP pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at BLKASHYAP’s ₹9.4b in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.08x. Usually, for Construction companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is BLKASHYAP’s debt level acceptable?

With total debt exceeding equities, BLKASHYAP is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BLKASHYAP’s case, the ratio of 1.44x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

Although BLKASHYAP’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BLKASHYAP’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research B.L. Kashyap and Sons to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

