What Should Investors Know About Baby Bunting Group Limited's (ASX:BBN) Growth?

Looking at Baby Bunting Group Limited's (ASX:BBN) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 22% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$12m, we should see this rise to AU$15m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Longer term expectations from the 4 analysts covering BBN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of BBN's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of AU$12m and the final forecast of AU$27m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BBN’s earnings is 25%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.21 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.098. In 2022, BBN's profit margin will have expanded from 3.4% to 5.3%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Baby Bunting Group, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further research:

