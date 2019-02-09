What Should Investors Know About Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Earnings Outlook?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The latest earnings announcement Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) released in December 2018 suggested that the business endured a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -20%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Badger Meter’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings rising by a significant 79%. This high growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to US$57m by 2022.

While it is informative understanding the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Badger Meter’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 23%. This means, we can expect Badger Meter will grow its earnings by 23% every year for the next few years.

For Badger Meter, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should look at:

