What Investors Should Know About Balco Group AB’s (STO:BALCO) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Balco Group AB (STO:BALCO), with a market cap of kr1.1b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BALCO here.

Does BALCO produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, BALCO has reduced its debt from kr430m to kr197m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, BALCO currently has kr70m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, BALCO has generated kr145m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 73%, indicating that BALCO’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BALCO’s case, it is able to generate 0.73x cash from its debt capital.

Can BALCO meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at BALCO’s kr293m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.27x. For Building companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

OM:BALCO Historical Debt January 30th 19 More

Does BALCO face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

BALCO is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 47%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether BALCO is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BALCO’s, case, the ratio of 24.47x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as BALCO’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

BALCO’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around BALCO’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BALCO’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Balco Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BALCO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BALCO’s outlook. Valuation: What is BALCO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BALCO is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



