What Should Investors Know About On the Beach Group plc’s (LON:OTB) Long Term Outlook?

On the Beach Group plc’s (LON:OTB) most recent earnings update in September 2018 showed that the company experienced a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 19%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive On the Beach Group’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a robust 18%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 47% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£36m by 2022.

Although it’s helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of On the Beach Group’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 18%. This means that, we can presume On the Beach Group will grow its earnings by 18% every year for the next few years.

For On the Beach Group, there are three important factors you should look at:

