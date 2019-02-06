What Investors Should Know About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Stocks with market capitalization between $2B and $10B, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) with a size of US$2.1b, do not attract as much attention from the investing community as do the small-caps and large-caps. Despite this, the two other categories have lagged behind the risk-adjusted returns of commonly ignored mid-cap stocks. Today we will look at BBBY’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Bed Bath & Beyond’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into BBBY here.

Does BBBY produce enough cash relative to debt?

BBBY’s debt level has been constant at around US$1.5b over the previous year including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$1.0b , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, BBBY has generated cash from operations of US$1.0b during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 69%, indicating that BBBY’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BBBY’s case, it is able to generate 0.69x cash from its debt capital.

Does BBBY’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$2.7b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$4.5b, with a current ratio of 1.67x. Usually, for Specialty Retail companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is BBBY’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 51% of equity, BBBY may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if BBBY’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For BBBY, the ratio of 6.92x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as BBBY’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

BBBY’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around BBBY’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure BBBY has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Bed Bath & Beyond to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

